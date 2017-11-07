Libya: Again, 149 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya As Edo Sets Up Taskforce

Lagos — Another batch of 149 stranded Nigerians Monrday arrived from Libya with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), bringing the total number of stranded Nigerians brought back to the country to 975 in the last five weeks.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees who arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) cargo terminal aboard a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with Registration number 5A-DMG which landed at 6:35 p.m.

The figure of the returnees showed that there were 29 female adults, 115 male adults and five children.

Other Agencies that supported NEMA were Edo State Government Task Force Against Human Trafficking, NAPTIP, FAAN and Police.

It was learnt that the Edo Government set up the task force following the influx of its citizens to the restive country as the number of those returned in recent times has indicated.

Director- General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihajja who received the returnees however, praised the Edo State government efforts at curtailing illegal migration.

Represented by the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the Agency, Alh. Suleiman Yakubu, the DG implored parents to discourage youths from travelling out of the country as the only option to get better life.