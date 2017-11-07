7 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Concourt Set to Hear 'Dagga Couple' Case

Photo: Stefan Schäfer/Wikipedia
Constitutional Court of South Africa.

An application calling for the legalisation of the use, cultivation and distribution of marijuana is expected to be heard in the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

The highest court in the land gave so-called "dagga couple", Myrtle Clarke and Julian Stobbs, leave to intervene in the case.

The pair has been in and out of the North Gauteng High Court in their attempt to secure the legalisation of dagga.

Through their advocate, Don Mahon, they previously argued that the law banning the adult use and sale of dagga was irrational because alcohol' which they claim is more harmful' has not been banned.

They wanted the court to instruct Parliament to make new laws to reflect this.

Now they have been given an opportunity to formally argue their views in the Constitutional Court when they join a similar case that started in the Western Cape High Court.

Earlier in 2017, the High Court ruled that the cultivation and private use of dagga should be legalised.

Source: News24

