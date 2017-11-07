6 November 2017

Nigeria: Ongoing Boko Haram Attack in Madagali, Adamawa

By Iro Dan Fulani

Suspected members of the Boko Haram on Monday night attacked Bakin Dutse village as they advanced to Gulak administrative headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attack, which was ongoing at the time of this report, was confirmed by government officials and security sources.

Fleeing residents said the attack commenced at about 7:35 p.m. as the insurgents stormed the village and opened fire on residents.

The casualty from the attack cannot be ascertained yet.

The Adamawa State governor confirmed the attack in a brief telephone interview.

"More soldiers have been swiftly deployed to Gulak and other areas to repel the attack. So I am calling on the fleeing residents to remain calm and be prayerful.

"Security operatives are on the top of the situation," he said.

The attacks occur despite the efforts of the military to defeat the Boko Haram whose insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.

