Kenya Airways Suspends Flight to Hong Kong and Hanoi

Kenya Airways has released a new Winter Schedule, and it no longer includes the destinations Hong Kong and Hanoi, Vietnam.

In the new schedule, Kenya Airways has discontinued flights to Hong Kong and Hanoi, Vietnam, effective from October 29, 2017 to optimize its route network.

This move will allow the airline to operate with a more efficient schedule to Asia, with a daily flight to Bangkok and Guangzhou, only. The airline will continue to serve Hong Kong and Hanoi through its partners.

This network change will also allow the airline to allocate more seats across its African network, and focus where the demand outlook remains strong.