6 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Presidential Candidate Opens Up on Joining Kenyatta's Govt

By Naira Habib

Former presidential candidate Japheth Kavinga has declared his interest in working in President Uhuru Kenyatta's government if given the opportunity.

Mr Kavinga said that as a leader he wants to serve the people and cannot refuse a call to serve if the president asks him to.

He made the remarks during an interview on NTV Sasa on Monday.

"Mimi akiniambia kama rais wangu kuwa ni lazima nijenge nchi, ni lazima niongoze watu. Mimi nitaongoza. Just because I was defeated does not mean I cannot lead. Leading has to be beyond elections," said Mr Kavinga.

BEST SUITS HIS SKILLS

He said the job that best suit his skills is to be in charge of either diaspora, foreign affairs or education because his career as a professor and engagement with people from different parts of the world puts him at a good position to undertake the roles.

"Nimepata mashuhuri, skills muzuri sana nikiwa university dean. I am a product of Wall street and all that I have gained a lot. I have trained people from Nigeria and other countries and states like the state of New Jersey. Ndio maana niko na skills mingi kutoka diaspora end, foreign affairs, education. Hizo zote naeza kufanya na a lot of performance," he said.

Mr Kaluyu has been defeated twice in his bid for the presidency.

Kenya

