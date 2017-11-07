Kenya: He Ruined My Marriage, Man Who Knocked Down Traffic Cop Tells Court

Photo: Nairobi News

Motorist running over a traffic officer.

Drama unfolded at a Milimani court on Monday morning when a man who knocked down a traffic police officer on Jogoo Road was charged with attempted murder.

While appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, Geoffrey Sungura Wekesa denied the offence of attempting to kill Constable Henry Kemboi using a Toyota Saloon.

However, in an attempt to explain his crude behavior on the road, the accused told the court that the traffic officer, who was based at Makongeni police station before receiving a transfer letter to Turkana County, had ruined his marriage.

AFFAIR WITH WIFE

Through his lawyer Peter Wakiaga, he vehemently accused Mr Kemboi of having an affair with his wife which had resulted in a separation.

For this reason, the accused who was arrested last Friday, pleaded with the court to have him released on bond pending his trial.

"The accused before you, has since become the mother and father to his children who have been suffering since his arrest as a result of this matter before you. I therefore request this court to release him on lenient terms," said Mr Wakiaga.

But Mr Kemboi, on the other hand, accused him of committing the said offence under the influence of alcohol as well as instigating his transfer to Lokitaung' in North Turkana in a bid to stop him from pursuing the matter.

According to lawyer Bernard Kanyiri, the traffic cop has previously served in Turkana for seven years.

QUESTIONABLE TRANSFER

Mr Kanyiri told court that the transfer is questionable and is aimed at making the officer's quest to pursue justice unattainable.

But the prosecution told court that the accused intentionally and unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Constable Kemboi by hitting and injuring him using a motor vehicle registration number KAR 0549.

The offence was committed on October 24 at around 11.14am along Likoni Road in Industrial Area within Nairobi County.

The court also heard that the accused is not a government employee as alleged but works with a private immigration consultancy firm.

The court was also told that the incident, which was captured on CCTV, caused Mr Kemboi serious injuries on the head, rib and hand.

Chief Magistrate Andayi released the accused on a cash bail of Sh500, 000 with an alternative bond of Sh1 million.

The case is set to be mentioned on November 20.