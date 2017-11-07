6 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ezekiel Mutua - I Don't Regret My Comments on 'Gay' Lions

By Sylvania Ambani

Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua says he does not regret comments he made last week calling for the isolation of two male lions pictured engaging in 'sexual contact' in Maasai Mara.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Mr Mutua stood by his remarks for a scientific research to be conducted to determine the cause of the animals' bizarre behavior.

The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive had last week come under harsh criticism after insinuating that the lions might be possessed by demonic spirits or had seen a gay couple have sex in the game reserve and copied the behavior.

'IT'S NOT NORMAL'

"I will insist that the animals should be isolated, their behavior studied because it is not normal. The very idea of sex even among animals is for procreation. Two male lions cannot procreate and therefore we will lose the lion species," Mr Mutua said in the interview on Saturday.

He added: "This whole thing has been blown out of proportions by a lot of people. But I am glad it has started a conversation that we should be concerned about. In fact I see that we have even attracted the international media who have picked up on the story and this is great because we need to have a healthy discourse on homosexuality."

