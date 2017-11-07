6 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Entebbe DP Leaders Reject MP's Call for Lifting of Presidential Age Limit

By Paul Adude

Entebbe — Members of the Democratic Party (DP) in Entebbe Municipality led by Mayor Vincent De Paul Kayanja, have denounced and rejected the recent call by the area MP Ms Rose Tumusiime to back amending the constitution to lift the age limit.

"We thank Mr Museveni for the time he has spent in power but expect our country to have both seating presidents and former presidents so we must make our decisions for the good of our country not for personal greedy selfish interests," Mr Kayanja said.

He made the remarks during a press conference held at Kiwafu primary school on Sunday where he advised President Museveni to revise his book 'Sowing the mustard seed' where he said Africa's biggest problem was leaders over staying in power so as to open his mind and plan for a peaceful retirement.

"The article 102(b) had given Ugandans hope that they could have a peaceful transition of power for once but the current leadership wants to amend it. As residents of Entebbe, we do not support it. We have seen many former presidents go into exile but we want Mr Museveni to retire in Uganda peacefully," he said.

He said that they would not allow MP Tumusiime to lie to the country that residents of Entebbe support amending the constitution amendment yet she only invited NRM members to attend her guarded consultative meeting, "a big number of whom were not residents of Entebbe."

Former MP Aspirant, Mr Michael Kakembo warned of the grave nationwide consequences that would occur if the constitution was to be amended and further called Ms Tumusiime to carry out actual consultative meetings with the residents.

"They placed the Special Forces Command (SFC) and police at children's park to block and arrest real residents of Entebbe who are against amending the constitution from attending the meeting," he said.

Mr Muhammud Muyomba, the DP youth leader who was arrested along with other youths during MsTumusiime's meeting said they would not be intimidated by the state forces in their bid to protect the constitution.

"If she really wanted to consult with us, why did she bring out men from state house to be present?" he asked.

