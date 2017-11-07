Kenya: 1 Million Livelihoods to Be Affected By Nasa Boycott - Safaricom Dealers

The Safaricom Dealers Association on Monday said that the livelihoods of at least one million Kenyans will be directly affected if the opposition boycotts their products.

The group, which has already started feeling the pinch of the boycott, said its numerous agents around the country are struggling to earn daily upkeep during the political season.

They termed the boycott call a huge blow.

Jerim Ouko, a director in the organisation, said there are more than 400 dealers and 400 M-Pesa agents giving businesses to more than 250, 000 small outlets countrwide.

The group also noted that Safaricom is one of the biggest taxpayers and employer.

FAMILIES TO FEED

"These are your brothers and sisters. They have families to feed and children to educate. Already, there are too many of us Kenyans who are unemployed," he said.

The group also addressed claims by opposition leaders that Safaricom may have been used to tamper with the botched presidential race on August 8.

"We are also treating that as an allegation and we leave it at that since can't confirm that Safaricom was involved or not," said Mrs Esther Muchemi the chair of the dealers.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) MPs on Friday listed Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside as some of the firms whose products and services should be boycotted by its supporters.