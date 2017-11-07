Kenya: Obiri, Manang'oi Miss Out On IAAF Award Shortlist

Nairobi — The Kenyan duo of Elijah Manang'oi and Hellen Obiri have missed out on the top three finalist slots for the IAAF World Athlete of the Year awards after the World Athletics body unveiled the finalists on Monday afternoon.

Manang'oi won his maiden World title in London, bagging the 1500m gold while Obiri produced a scintillating run to beat Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana to the 5,000m crown and courtesy of their performances in the English capital, they were named in the preliminary list.

However, they couldn't amass enough votes to make it to the top three.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the IAAF's social media platforms. The IAAF Council's vote counted for 50 percent of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25percent of the final result.

Voting closed on October 16.

Ayana, beaten by Obiri to the 5,000m gold has made it to the final list of three alongside Belgium's heptahtlete Naffi Thiam and Greek Pole Vaulter Ekaterini Stefanidi.

Britain's Mo Farah who marked his retirement from track racing in London with a double over 5,000m and 10,000m leads the men's list alongside South African sprinter and 400m World Record holder Wayde van Niekerk and Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017 in Monaco on November 24.

Men -

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT)

Mo Farah (GBR)

Wayde van Niekerk (RSA)

Women -

Almaz Ayana (ETH)

Ekaterini Stefanidi (GRE)

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL)