6 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kadaga, Church Team Up in Child-Marriage Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Opio Sam Caleb

KAMULI — The Speaker of Parliament has urged the church to come up with programmes to contain child marriages and poor parenting values.

Opening Namwendwa International Christian Church in Kamuli over the weekend, Kadaga decried the rampant child marriages, defilement and child abuse cases, saying a revolution to revive traditional and religious pastoral values should be opened.

"Do more work to change the society and get back to the old traditional parenting systems. Teach moral and spiritual values and ensure you empower your flock to protect the children and fight poverty," Ms Kadaga said.

Ms Kadaga faulted the community for looking on and being part of the perpetuators of the vices asking "Who and where are the neighbours and local leaders when a young girl is given away? Who are those looking on as a child lives as a wife and life goes on?"

She called for use of available structures such as Local Council leaders, parents, religious and cultural leaders to monitor and track child-marriage and also ensure the perpetuators are brought to book.

Bishop Elijah Sebuchu and Pastor David Hacker from USA, in response, said child marriage is immorality and modern slavery equal to child trafficking and kidnap since the girl-child has no authority over herself when forced into the marriage.

Uganda

Good News On Economy as GDP Grows Sharply

There is some good news for Uganda's economy finally. The Central Bank's latest annual report shows a sharper GDP growth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.