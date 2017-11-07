Uganda: Age Limit - Police Shoot Elderly Man in Toilet As Locals Engage in Fist Fight

Amolatar — An elderly man was on Sunday injured when police reportedly fired live bullets and teargas after violence broke out between the supporters of the proposed removal of presidential age limit and those against it, in Amolatar District.

The victim identified as Sam Olobo was wounded after police showered bullets in a desperate attempt to smoke him out of a toilet in which he was hiding at Amolatar Town Council, following the age limit fracas.

Mr Fred Ogwang, a resident who witnessed the incident firsthand, said trouble started after departure of Kyoga County MP Anthony Okello and Amolatar Woman MP Doreen Amule who had just held a consultative meeting with their voters.

According to Mr Ogwang, the police who were deployed at the venue to keep security had also left when fighting erupted.

"So when they were informed that there was fighting going on between a group of people wearing red ribbons and caps and those wearing yellow clothes, the police from the Field Force Unit came back and started beating people, firing live bullets in the air and throwing teargas canisters at the crowd," Mr Ogwang told our reporters on Monday.

He said police arrested only those who were wearing red ribbons but "spared" those with yellow clothes.

According to the eyewitnesses, several people who had tied red ribbons on their heads were arrested and taken to Amolatar Central Police Station where they were being detained.

"An elder called Sam Olobo, who was putting on red cap ran to a toilet at the prison barracks as he tried to escape but police followed him there and fired teargas at him. He got injuries on the head and he was being hospitalised at Medical Aid," Mr Ogwang said, suggesting that many voters have started shunning the consultative meetings because the police has boosted the security of the MPs.

The police spokesman for North Kyoga region, Mr David Ongom Mudong, confirmed that the regional commander of police Field Force Unit was in Amolatar to supervise the security deployment, but added that he was yet to been briefed about the Sunday's incident.

Locals of Aweiwot in Agikdak Sub-county on November 3 became very furious on MPs Amule and Okello Anthony. This was during a consultative meeting on age limit, the crowd opposed to the removal of age limit became wild and over powered the eight police officers who were deployed at the venue and it took the efforts of the District Police commander, Mr Gerald Isabirye, to rescue the two MPs from the angry mob.

The locals have accused Ms Amule of trying to force them to support the constitutional amendment of age limit because she is seeking favours from President Yoweri Museveni as she reportedly eyes the vacant position of minister of State for Fisheries.