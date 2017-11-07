Uganda: Age Limit - Three Arrested for Slapping MP

Jinja — Three suspects are being detained at Jinja Central Police Station (CPS) for allegedly stoning an MP's car and slapping another MP.

The Kiira region police spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandawula, on Monday said Gibson Bagole, Abed Isabirye and Quintal Okumu, all residents of Mafubira Sub-county, last Friday allegedly pelted stones at a car belonging to Nelson Lufafa (Butembe County, NRM) with stones and slapped Ms Loy Katali (Jinja District Woman, NRM) at Mafubira Primary School.

This was at Mafubira Sub-county where the duo had gone to consult voters on the age limit Bill.

"We have arrested the suspects after both MPs opened up assault and malicious damage cases against them on file number: CRB No 833JC/7," Ms Nandawula said.

How it happened

Shortly after Mr Lufafa started to address his audience, a group of youth wearing red ribbons around their heads stormed the venue singing the Uganda national anthem and anti-age limit rhetoric before their chorus degenerated into stone-throwing episodes.

Police used tear gas to disperse the irate audience to save the MPs from the violence, as Mr Lufafa, whose first consultative meeting had been disrupted, proceeded to Jinja CPS.

A section of Butembe County residents are opposed to the Constitution amendment and removal of presidential age limit which is seen as a move to allow President Museveni to extend his rule beyond 2021.

Mr Zaidi Bazibu, one of the residents, said it's time for President Museveni and his team to relinquish Uganda's leadership because they are not looking at the issues affecting Ugandans.

Yusuf Kagonda, another resident, accused Mr Lufafa of giving Shs10,000 to people and ferrying them from different parts of the Constituency to attend the consultative meeting, adding that Mr Lufafa has not done anything to help his people out of poverty but rather help government keep power.