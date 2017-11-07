One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured in a motor accident in Mpigi District.

The accident happened as the car in which Teddy Rawrence Alia (deceased) and others were approaching Mpigi town last night.

Eye witnesses said that a truck loaded with assorted items slammed into them after avoiding a near-head-on collision, yanking the Volvo off the road before it rolled multiple times.

Alia died on the spot and his body was taken for embalming at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Alia, 39, was the administrator at Alaka & Co Advocates law firm and an official of the self-help and development-focused West Nile Foundation.

Injured and admitted at International Hospital Kampala are George Afi Obitre-Gama, an engineer working with USAID in Kabul, Afghanistan; his brother Gordon Obitre-Gama, an IT specialist and former MTN engineer; and his business partner Mark Lukyamuzi.

The quartet was returning from Tanzania after attending a graduation ceremony of a daughter to Dr Isaac Ezati, the former Mulago Hospital Deputy ED.