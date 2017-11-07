Uganda: State House Named Among Pension Defaulters

State House, the Office of the President, and the ministry of Defence have been named among top government agencies that have not paid pension for retirees despite the money having been released.

In a letter dated October 30, 2017, Keith Muhakanizi, the secretary to the Treasury, named 108 government institutions that have not paid retirees their pension for the month of October.

"The ministry of Public Service processed and submitted October payrolls on October 13, 2017 for accounting officers to pay by the 28th of the month," Muhakanizi wrote.

"Todate you are the accounting officers who have not yet paid salary and/or pension for staff and pensioners for October 2017."

Other government agencies named include ministries of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Agriculture, Education, Tourism, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control, Uganda Heart Institute, and Uganda Cancer Institute.

On October 18, the ministry of Finance released Shs 100bn to cater for pension and gratuity arrears. At least Shs 19bn was released for salary arrears.

In the same letter, Muhakanizi says at least 80 agencies and local government units, including Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), National Forestry Authority, and National Animal Genetic Resource Centre and Data Bank (NAGRDB), had not paid salaries.

"The purpose of the letter is to ask you to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for not paying staff salary and pension on time," Muhakanizi wrote.

This is not the first time Muhakanizi is threatening action against accounting officers that have delayed payments of either suppliers or salaries to staff despite having money released.

The threats have, however, not resulted into stern action.