Kenya: Marriott Eyes Travellers With New Hotel At JKIA

Global hospitality firm Marriott International has opened a new 172-room hotel at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The facility, Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport hotel, becomes the second at the international airport. It is banking on business travellers and is also likely to benefit from the expected growth in passenger numbers through Kenya's busiest entry point.

The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi comes after Lazizi Premiere, which opened in May as the first such facility at Kenya's largest airport.

The Marriott JKIA hotel comes seven months after the first Four Points by Sheraton hotel opened in Hurlingham, Nairobi, early in the year, after rebranding the facility previously managed under the Best Western Premier brand. The Hurlingham property is owned by Kamcan Properties Limited was the first to be managed by the hotel franchise Marriott International.

"Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a great addition to our East Africa portfolio and strengthens our rapidly growing presence in the region. As a gateway city into the continent, Nairobi is a natural travel hub," said Marriott International president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Alex Kyriakidis.

"We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-calibre lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travellers."

The hotel features a variety dining options including Tazama a lobby cafe and a rooftop bar and grill, offering views of the Nairobi National Park on one side and the airport runway on the other.

It also features a 3,500 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space and offers a complimentary shuttle into the airport terminal throughout the day.

"The hotel's location together with its warm and genuine service and the defining elements of the Four Points brand is a winning combination that will set us apart. We are committed to offering guests an uncomplicated travel experience and exactly what they need while on the road be it for business or for leisure," said Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport general manager Vivek Mathur.

The hotel is part of the Starwood Hotels and Resorts, which manages brands including St Regis, The Luxury Collection, Sheraton and W Hotels.

Starwood currently operates nearly 9,500 rooms in 13 countries. Marriott acquired the entire Starwood Hotels and Resorts worldwide last month creating the world's largest hotel company.

The new company will operate or franchise more than 5,700 properties and 1.1 million rooms, representing 30 leading brands from the moderate-tier to luxury in over 110 countries.

With the completion of this acquisition, Marriott's distribution has more than doubled in Asia and the Middle East.