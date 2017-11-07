Uganda: Pirates Shock Heathens to Capture Uganda Cup

Ten years after their first piece of silverware, Buzz Pirates can afford a smile again.

Their 31-20 triumph over Hima Cement Heathens at Kyadondo on Saturday handed them only their second major cup in Ugandan rugby.

Denis Etuket, one of the three survivors from the 2007 triumphant team, revealed that the Pirates' project is one meant to conquer Ugandan rugby for the next five years.

"This is a group of young players and they are hungry of success," Etuket said after the game.

Pirates were rampant in the first half and led 6-3 early in the game courtesy of Conrad Wanyama's two penalties. New-kid-on-the-block Desire Ruhweza lit Kyadondo up with a try from the maul before Raymond Emanzi crossed the white chalk.

At the blow of the halftime whistle, the Sea Robbers had put an 18-point cushion between themselves and the defending champions.

With the game getting out of touch for them, Heathens came pouncing in the second half in an attempt to come back. Head coach Muhammad Athiyo rang changes and one of the substitutes Bishop Onen crossed the white line for Heathens' first try.

Sydney Muiafu's try at the last play of the game won it for Pirates who lost to Heathens in last year's final. For Heathens' head coach Athiyo, the game was lost in the first half when they conceded three cheap tries.

Ronald Tusiime and Herbert Gutaka are the two other players to have won the Uganda Cup with Pirates.