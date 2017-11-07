Uganda: UCU Celebrates 20 Years, Graduates 1,177 Students

A total of 1,177 students graduated last Friday from Uganda Christian University (UCU) at its main campus in Mukono.

This was during the fourth part of her 18th graduation ceremony that took place at the university's sports grounds.

Of the 1,177 students who graduated in at least 38 specialties, 46 per cent were male and 54 per cent female. Some 29 students graduated with first-class degrees with females registering the highest number at 21.

At the ceremony, some 31 students from South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi also received diplomas and degrees. Notable among the graduands was a one Vithalis Yusuph Sunza, a bishop of Biharamulo diocese in Tanzania.

In his remarks, the archbishop of the Church of Uganda also UCU chancellor, His Grace Stanley Ntagali, appealed to the graduands to exhibit the Christian spirit of servanthood wherever they are placed.

Chief guest and business mogul Ram Gidoomal cautioned graduates against getting sucked up in quick money schemes saying that it is "unchristian and against biblical values."

"Don't bend the truth. The truth is the truth and lies are lies. The two cannot be mixed," Gidoomal, a business leader with Traidcraft, a Christian organisation designed to help the poor, said.

Commenting on the university's 20-year journey, David Mugawe, the deputy vice chancellor in charge of development and external relations, said the university has met requirements and parameters set by her founders and regulators.

"In everything we do, we strive to adhere to what we set out to be and I can comfortably say that over the 20 years, our excellence has been demonstrated," Mugawe said.

He, however, said the university is still grappling with dependence on students' fees which delays most of its development projects.

He added that UCU will undertake periodical curriculum reviews and integrate vocational teaching in all courses to give students an opportunity to improve their practical skills.