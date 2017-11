Luanda — The Bosnian Dragan Jovic who coached the two-time winner of the national first division football championship, 1º de Agosto, has decided to quit the club for health reasons.

The information is contained on the club's website that states that Dragan Jovic will coach the team for the last time in the final match of the Angola Cup on 11 November with Petro de Luanda.

Dragan Jovic coached 1º de Agosto for three seasons and a half, winning two titles (2016 and 2017) and a runner-up position.