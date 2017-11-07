7 November 2017

South Africa: Asa Congratulates Wayde On IAAF Nomination

Wayde van Niekerk is in line for another prestigious accolade, it was revealed on Monday, after the 400m world champion was shortlisted as a finalist for the 2017 IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards to be held later this month.

After defending his global 400m title at the IAAF World Championships in London in August, Van Niekerk went on to grab the silver medal in the 200m final.

His season also included a new 300m world best of 30.81 seconds.

Van Niekerk is one of three finalists for the men's award, with Qatari high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and British long-distance runner Mo Farah also included on the shortlist.

South Africa's other two Track and Field world champions, long jumper Luvo Manyonga and middle-distance runner Caster Semenya, did not make the list of men's and women's finalists after both athletes had featured among the initial nominees.

"Well done to Van Niekerk, who deserves all the recognition he receives for his performances on the track this year," said Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana .

"We equally share our thoughts with Manyonga and Semenya for not being shortlisted, but well done to them for being nominated among the best athletes in the world."

The IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards, which recognises the top performers on the international circuit this season, will be held in Monaco on November 24.

