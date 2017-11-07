6 November 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: China Offers Uganda $30m to Support Customs Modernisation

By The Independent

The Government of the People's Republic of China has agreed to support Uganda's customs modernization project with a grant worth $30m( RMB 200,000,000).

The Sh109 billion grant will support the capacity of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to acquire latest technologies in the form of non-intrusive scanners, modernized customs risk management, supervision and communication systems, customs service and enforcement support, border infrastructure improvement among others.

Dr. Qian Keming, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and Matia Kasaija, Uganda's Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development signed the grant agreement in Beijing November 3 on the margins of the 2nd session of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Investment and Technical Cooperation.

Dr. Qian Keming informed Kasaija that the grant demonstrates the value China attaches to the relationship with Uganda. On his part, Kasaija extended appreciation to the Chinese government and observed that the grant will support government to mitigate revenue losses as well as facilitate trade and border management.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Chrispus Kiyonga, Ambassador of Uganda and Dicksons Kateshumbwa, Commissioner Customs (URA).

The Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Investment and Technical Cooperation that both countries attended, is a bilateral mechanism that meets regularly to review implementation of agreed decisions and prioritize areas that promote trade and economic cooperation.

During the bilateral meeting, both sides reviewed the status of economic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure and development cooperation. The meeting agreed on strategies to support Uganda's competitive products access the market in China, promote the country's touristic attractions as well as boosting investment and industrial capacity.

