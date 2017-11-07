Angola: President Highlights Diamonds in Country's Growth

Luanda — President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda highlighted the importance of diamonds in the growth of the mining industry and the country's economy.

João Lourenço was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new board of directors of Sodiam-EP, the Angola Diamond Trading Company.

At the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, the head of State highlighted the trust in the members of the new Sodiam board, saying they are capable of organising the trade of diamonds to the benefit of the country.

During the ceremony witnessed by the Angolan vice president, Bornito de Sousa, the head of State swore in Eugénio Pereira Bravo da Rosa as Sodiam CEO, Fernando Teixeira da Fonseca Amaral and José das Neves Gonçalves Silva as directors.