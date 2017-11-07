6 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Highlights Diamonds in Country's Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — President João Lourenço Monday in Luanda highlighted the importance of diamonds in the growth of the mining industry and the country's economy.

João Lourenço was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new board of directors of Sodiam-EP, the Angola Diamond Trading Company.

At the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, the head of State highlighted the trust in the members of the new Sodiam board, saying they are capable of organising the trade of diamonds to the benefit of the country.

During the ceremony witnessed by the Angolan vice president, Bornito de Sousa, the head of State swore in Eugénio Pereira Bravo da Rosa as Sodiam CEO, Fernando Teixeira da Fonseca Amaral and José das Neves Gonçalves Silva as directors.

Angola

Lunda Norte - Assistance to DRC Refugees Reiterated

Angola will continue providing its assistance to the refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo based in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.