Kenya: Joho, Kingi Push on With Secession Calls Despite Protests

The United Kingdom and the European Union have opposed secession calls spearheaded by two Coast governors and 16 lawmakers.

On Friday, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi colleague Amason Kingi, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and 15 lawmakers said they had begun secession talks in protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta's continued rule.

They said they would use local and international legal means to achieve their ambition.

DEVELOPMENT

But on Monday, British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey opposed the calls, saying:

"Secession will not be helpful to the Coast region. If people of Kenya remain united, they will achieve more development."

The diplomat asked the national and the county governments to work together to address Kenyans' problems.

Addressing journalists at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa, Mr Hailey said UK and EU officials held discussions with Mr Joho and Mr Kingi and other county government officials on matters security, investment and development.

DEVOLUTION

EU Ambassador to Kenya Stefano Dejak also opposed secession but called on the concerned parties to address the challenge of exclusion cited by the coastal leaders.

"The devolution system of government should work for Kenyans. Legal inclusion is the best way to address issues for Kenya to remain as one nation," Mr Dejak said.

MARGINALISED

The envoy said there was a need for the national and county governments to address concerns causing disunity.

Mr Joho said at the press conference:

"The reason we are clamouring for secession is we have been excluded by those in power."

Mr Kingi said they will push the secession agenda.