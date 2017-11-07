6 November 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Than100 Youth Trained in Different Skills

Asmara — More than 100 youth in the Serejeka sub-zone, Central region, have been trained in different skills. The three months training included electronics apparatus maintenance, beauty saloon and basic computer application.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony that took place in Toker Secondary School, Mr. Tesfa'alem Tesfamicael, head of the NUEYS branch in the sub-zone, said that the union is exerting strong effort to nurture skilled and competent youth and that the sustainable training programs being organized attest to the effect.

Mr. Tesfu Feshatsion, administrator of the sub-zone, pointed out that investing on the youth is investing for the future and that training the youth is priority task at national level.

The chairman of the union in the Central region, Mr. Samson Kifle on his part underlined that the activities of the NUEYS are not confined in the cities and that different training programs are being organized to the youth in the remote parts of the country. He also called on the youth to properly use the opportunities provided.

