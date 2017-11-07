Eritrea: Araeta - 4th Congress of Youth Workers

6 November 2017

Assab — The youth workers organization in Araeta sub-zone, Southern Red Sea region, held its fourth congress.

In an opening speech he delivered, the head of the NUEYS branch in the sub-zone, Mr. Ali Igahle pointing out on the strengths and shortcomings of the organization, expressed expectation that more youth will join the organization. He also called on the youth to properly use the opportunities provided in a bid to promote their skills and academic capacity.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and expressed conviction to play due part in the charted out programs. They also elected new executive committee.

Calling on the newly elected executive committee to work by designing comprehensive program, the head of the NUEYS branch in the region, Mr. Osman Abdulkadir indicated that training program will be organized in the near future for head of the youth workers organization.

In the same vein, the administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Ibrahim Ahmedin said that investing on the youth has been priority task of the government and called for integrated effort on the part of the concerned institutions to that effect.

