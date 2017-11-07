6 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Pilot Voter Registration Postponed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambique's National Elections Commission (CNE) has postponed the pilot voter registration which was due to have begun on Monday.

The plan had been to hold the pilot registration in nine districts in three provinces - Nampula, Sofala and Maputo - in order to test how operational the equipment and software to be used by the registration brigades is. The idea was to use 58 registration brigades, each consisting of three people, and to register 116,000 people.

According to CNE spokesperson Paulo Cuinica, cited in Monday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, the CNE decided to replace Nampula by Cabo Delgado province, because of the assassination of the mayor of Nampula city, Mahamudo Amurane, on 4 October, and the subsequent decision to hold a mayoral by-election in the city.

The pilot registration, the CNE argues, will make it possible to correct any faults detected so that when the real voter registration for the national municipal elections begins in March, it will proceed smoothly.

The pilot registration will incorporate some improvements - including better photographs of the voters, and printing the voter cards on more durable material. A bar code will be introduced allowing the voter cards to be read by the appropriate equipment, and giving the voter access to information such as the location of the polling station where he or she should vote.

Cuinica said the pilot registration will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later. The exercise will cost 18 million meticais (about 295,000 US dollars), covered by the CNE's budget for this year.

Mozambique

Nyusi Calls On Legal System to Fight Against Corruption

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday demanded of the bodies of the administration of justice that they carry out… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.