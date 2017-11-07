Uganda: Besigye Supporters in Soroti Engage Police in Running Battles

Photo: K Besigye

Police officers blocked a meeting Besigye had organised.

Soroti — Supporters of Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye, a former presidential candidate have engaged police for almost six hours in running battles in Soroti town after the cops blocked a meeting he had organised at Soroti Arrow Square.

The Monday running battles left scores injured and some hospitalised.

The supporters threw stones at armed police officers who had condoned off the venue.

The Soroti -Lira Road was barricaded by rowdy protesters who used burnt tyres and big stones paralysing business in the town after shopkeepers closed their premises.

Dr Besigye who was accompanied by Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, who is aspiring to lead the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change party, said what happened in Soroti depicted peoples resolve to oppose bad leadership.

"The resolve showed by the people is a clear indication that the regime is slated for an exit," he said.

Mr Besigye who did not to leave the road to the venue said he is determined to "redeem people from the bad rule."

As police attempted to tow away his car, the charged supporters reacted by pelting them with stones. Police responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas towards the advancing stone-throwing group.

Mr Anim Ganim, a Red Cross volunteer in Soroti , who also doubles as the Central Ward, Local Council I chairman told Daily Monitor that about five children including several elderly persons were rushed to hospital after inhaling teargas.

He identified one of the injured children, as Mumuno Abaluka, a Primary Six pupil at Pioneer Primary School.

Mr Amuriat said it is unfortunate that even after getting clearance from the Inspector General of Police, police officers went ahead to block his rally.

However, Mr Michael Odongo, the East Kyoga Police spokesperson said the rally was not cleared.