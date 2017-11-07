Sudan: AU Commission Chief Visits Sudan

Khartoum — A delegation of the AU Commission, headed by Chairman Moussa Faki, arrived in Khartoum on Saturday for a two-day visit.

The delegation included the Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira El Fadil, as well as other AU officials.

During his first visit to Sudan since his election in March this year, Faki held talks with Sudanese government officials on "issues of mutual interest".

In a statement on Saturday, AU said that the visit would provide an opportunity to assess the peace and reconciliation efforts in Darfur, and the peace process in the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile states).

The visit will also provide an opportunity to discuss the efforts by Sudan and South Sudan to advance the implementation of the Cooperation Agreements signed in 2012 and the search for a solution to the Abyei issue, the statement reads.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ibrahim Ghandour met with Faki on his arrival. He said at a press conference later that day that Khartoum appreciates the prominent role of the Union in supporting the positions of Sudan, especially regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He reiterated Sudan's commitment to continue its role in addressing the conflicts in South Sudan, Libya, the Central African Republic, and Congo.

Ghandour further said that Faki would meet with President Al Bashir and First Vice-President Bakri Hasan Saleh to discuss the experience of Sudan's Government of National Unity and the political processes in the country.

Government of National Unity

In May this year, Sudan announced the formation of its new Government of National Unity as was recommended by members of the country's National Dialogue in October 2016.

The announcement followed a series of delays in the government formation because of complications and disagreements between various parties involved in the National Dialogue over the allotment of ministerial portfolios and seats in parliament. More than 90 political parties and armed movements sought representation in the new government.

The Sudanese Interim Constitution was amended in December last year to reinstate the position of prime minister following demands from opposition parties.

"This government comes to implement the recommendations of the National Dialogue, the country's largest political event after independence in 1956. The government's priorities are to increase production and people's livelihoods and achieve peace," Saleh, sworn-in as prime minister on 1 March, said at the time.

Although the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) gave up 12 portfolios, six cabinet ministers, and six ministers of state, it and its allies continue to dominate the new government.

In June this year, the political secretary of the opposition Popular Congress Party and MP Kamal Omar said that the NCP "continues to overrule members of parties other than their own".