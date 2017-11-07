Somalia Rainfall Forecast

The last few days continued to record good rains in many parts of the southern and central regions of Somalia while the northern regions remained relatively dry. The good rains are expected to continue in the next seven days as seen in Map 1 and Map 2 below. With a reduction of intensity and spatial distribution towards the end of the week.
River levels are expected to continue rising with a moderate to high risk of flooding along the Juba and Shabelle Rivers. Flash floods may also occur in areas where the forecast indicates high rainfall