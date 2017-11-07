6 November 2017

Sudan: Khartoum-Juba Border Crossings 'Not Open Yet'

El Fula — The border crossings between Sudan's West Kordofan and South Sudan are still closed, despite the recent agreement between Khartoum and Juba to reopen four of them.

"The El Naam and El Meiram crossings at the West Kordofan-South Sudan border have not been opened so far," a trader told Radio Dabanga from the West Kordofan capital of El Fula.

Last week, during a visit of South Sudan President Salva Kiir visit to Khartoum, the two countries agreed to activate the joint security arrangements, and to re-open four of the ten border crossings between the two countries.

The trader said that the eight other crossings at the southern border lines of East Darfur, South Kordofan, and White Nile state as well did not witness any movement.

He called for "the rapid opening of all commercial crossings and the freeing of the trade between Sudan and South Sudan.

"Merchandise can then be transported between the two countries without restrictions, for the benefit for both countries and the people living in the border areas," he said.

