Kenya: Somalia Rejects Links to Nairobi Oil Summit

Somalia government has distanced itself from the much hyped oil summit scheduled for the month of March in Nairobi which was reportedly to be opened by Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre .

In a letter dated November 6 addressed to the said organisers of the summit International Research Minister Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed denied being part of the event.

"It has surprisingly come to my attention International Research Network is organizing a summit in Nairobi called Somalia Oil, Gas and Mining Summit, in March 2018," the letter partly said.

"Regrettably, I am writing to clearly inform you that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has neither endorsed not has been involved in any discussion of the stated Summit" the letter addressed to IRN CEO stated .

The minister was clear that there had been no communication between IRN and the Somalia prior to the announcement of the summit.

The Ministry of has coordinated with all concerned government officials on this matter and the agreement to halt the announced summit was made" the letter said.

I strongly urge IRN and its organisers to offcially withdraw the announcement of the summit with immediate effect" it concluded.

The hyped presence of Prime Minister Hassan Khaire had already attracted mixed reaction.

Critics had been questioning Khaire's interest in the summit.

Before his appointment as the Premier six months ago Khaire had headed energy company Soma Oil.