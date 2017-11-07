Namibia: Desert Storm in December

Boxing fans are in for a pre-Christmas treat on 2 December when WBO Africa featherweight champion Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas puts his title on the line against Dithebe Tello of South Africa.

Award-winning promotions MTC Sunshine Productions have lined up two continental title fights on the day to give fans a well-deserved Christmas present at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort, the stable announced on Monday.

Dubbed 'Celebrating Boxing Excellence', the event will see one of the country's most exciting talents in action, including teenager Harry Simon Jr, who is steadily forging a name for himself.

Tello is the current WBA Pan-African featherweight champion, making this an interesting clash between two powerful continental champions, fight promoter Nestor Tobias said.

The South African's record of seven losses in 27 fights pales in comparison to WBO world No 3 Lukas' 20 straight victories in as many fights.

In the main undercard, Jeremiah "No Respect" Nakathila will defend his WBO Africa Jr lightweight title against African Union Boxing (ABU) Jr lightweight champion Sibusiso Zingange from South Africa.

Nakathila is currently rated ninth by the WBO globally in the junior lightweight division, and remains a top prospect. His record stands at an impressive 14 fights and one loss, while Zingange has 13 fights, 11 wins, a loss and a draw to his name.

"This is definitely a night of champions with Lukas facing another champion, while Nakathila also faces a champion. These fights will be tough, and those are the kinds of fights we want to show fans - exciting, nail-biting and entertaining," Tobias said.

The event doubles up as a celebratory occasion for the academy, which recently won the WBO Best Africa Promoter Award.

"We are nothing without our fans, and this fight is therefore in celebration of their excellence because their excellence rubs off on us, and we will never take them for granted," said Tobias.

Tickets are available at N$200 through Computicket countrywide, the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy's base at the Katutura Independence Arena, and Antonio's arts shop along Post Street Mall in Windhoek.

VIP tables are also available for N$10 000.