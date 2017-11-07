Cameroon: Bilingualism - Ministry of Mines Creates Internal Promotion Unit

The Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development has created an internal commission for the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism among its staff. The information was revealed to a delegation from the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism which visited the Ministry on Friday, November 4, 2017.

The delegation was led by Dr. Pierre Vincent Ngambo Fondjo. They had a working session with the collaborators of the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Ernest Gbwaboubou and visited various departments and services of the ministry whose activities have direct impact on the functioning of all other services. The heads of these departments and services explained what they have been doing to promote bilingualism.

It emerged from the meeting and tour guided by Secretary General of the Ministry, that a lot still needs to be done to promote the use of English language in the various departments and services. Besides the creation of an internal commission, a majority of the departments were either planning to send Francophone staff to reinforce their knowledge of the English language at linguistic centers or had some already undertaking English language classes in these centers.

Dr. Ngambo Fondjo, also instructed among other things, that all sign posts and publications in the ministry should be written in the two official languages; in the same characters and sizes. His team presented to Minister Gbwaboubou, their findings and recommendations as regards the use of French and English in his ministry as required by article 1(3) of the constitution.