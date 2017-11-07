Photo: The Herald

Sacked vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

The opposition Monday said the firing of long-time President Robert Mugabe ally Emerson Mnangagwa was a confirmation of a serious crisis in Zanu PF, saying the fired VP was free the opposition.

Zanu PF rivals said it was time for the fired VP to repent and be a true democrat and help to bring change in the country.

Mnangagwa, who has been in government since 1980, was fired Monday by his boss for allegedly exhibiting traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability.

According to Zanu PF spokesperson and Information Minister, Simon Khaya Moyo, who announced the expulsion, Mnangagwa will remain the party's vice president.

MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu said Zanu PF has always been an accident waiting to happen.

"As the MDC we are naturally pleased to see Zanu PF crash and burn; that fascist political party has brought about untold suffering to the majority of Zimbabweans," said Gutu.

"Mnangagwa should repent and become a true and genuine democrat."

He added, "After he repents he is free to join us in the MDC as we peacefully fight to dislodge the insipidly corrupt and decadent Mugabe dynasty in next years' election."

His counterpart, Kurauone Chihwayi from the Prof Welshman Ncube-led MDC, said Mnangagwa's dismissal was a confirmation of a serious crisis in the ruling party.

"The situation on the ground shows that ED will go with the people and this will mark the end of Mugabe's political career, rest in peace Zanu PF," said Chihwayi.

"But the mauling of Mangangwa did not come as a surprise to most Zimbabweans."

People's Democratic Party national spokesperson Jacob Mafume said PDP has maintained that Zanu PF is a party of conflict and chaos and it does not have the people's interests at heart.

"It (Zanu PF) is simply a group of political cannibals who feast on each other's political blood," said Mafume.

"The economy is suffering and these guys are busy fighting, they have over stayed; they can go in no particular order."

Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, said, "Its dog eat dog in the evil party; it's their time to taste their own medicine but unfortunately it's our country which suffers."