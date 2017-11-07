6 November 2017

Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - Progressive Efforts At Mincommerce

By Eulalia Amabo

The Ministry of Trade ensures the publication of administrative documents in both official languages.

Within the framework of the promotion of bilingualism in the country, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism on November 3, 2017 had a consultative session with the Ministry of Trade (MINCOMMERCE) to evaluate its level of bilingualism.

The delegation led by Angouing née Ndanga Françoise encouraged staff of the Ministry to give English and French equal attention as stipulated in the Constitution. She said they should capitalise on better interactive practices and promote the spirit of togetherness.

The Minister of Trade, Luc Malgoire Mbarga Atangana, said his ministry is still progressively practising bilingualism with administrative test published in both languages to better inform the public. He said at the level of his ministry, there is no discrimination within the staff and equivalent treatment is given to all in a bid to enhance the atmosphere of living together. He stated that his communication unit is very bilingual with the composition made up of both Anglophones and Francophones.

Minister Malgoire Mbarga said the officials of the trade sector need to be bilingual for an apt exchange between potential clients. The Commission was created on January 23, 2017 by the Head of State with the objective of promoting bilingualism and reinforcing multiculturalism. The Commission therefore within this context has embarked on fieldwork to all ministries to conduct an assessment on the sound implementation of constitutional provisions on the protection and promotion of the fundamental values of the nation.

