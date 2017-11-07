Egypt: Cameroon-Egypt Cooperation - Ambassador Bids Farewell

The Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency on behalf of the Head of State last Friday granted a goodbye audience to outgoing Sherif Salah Eldin Elleithy.

Outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Cameroon has finally bade farewell, appreciating the four years he spent in the country and hoping Cameroon-Egypt cooperation will continually grow from strength to strength for their mutual benefits.

The Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, on behalf of the Head of State, granted a goodbye audience to the H.E. Sherif Salah Eldin Elleithy at Unity Palace on Friday November 3, 2017.

Talking to the press thereafter, the Egyptian diplomat said his four-year stay in the country was fruitful as bilateral cooperation moved steps forward. He said Egypt is the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with Cameroon in 1961 as well as among the first countries all over the world to establish a resident embassy and resident Ambassador to Yaounde. "

This reflects the attention Egypt is paying to enhance cooperation with Cameroon in all domains," he said. The diplomat disclosed that during his tenure in Cameroon as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Egypt raised the number of training courses and scholarships for Cameroonian youths in domains like agriculture, diplomacy, military, security, education, water management and others.

These efforts, he noted, consolidated what his predecessors left and also laid a solid foundation for his successor. The Ambassador told the press that he used the audience with Minister Ngoh Ngoh to also laud the Head of State and Cameroon Government's strategy in combating terrorism as well as the big role President Biya is playing in containing thousands of refugees from Nigeria and Central African Republic.

"It was a strong message from Egypt to appreciate Cameroon by sending humanitarian aid in 2015. I was also keen in providing Cameroonian hospitals with some medical equipment. Egypt has also already strongly confirmed its support for Cameroon in hosting the 2019 Africa Nations Cup Competition," the Egyptian diplomat disclosed.

These moves, he added, testify to the determination of the two Heads of State to consolidate and deepen bilateral relations between the brotherly nations. H.E. Sherif Salah Eldin Elleithy said he will use his new position in Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he will be in charge of West and Central African Affairs to further strengthen the Cameroon- Egypt cooperation for their mutual benefit in the short, medium and long-terms.