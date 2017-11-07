Cameroon: NW CPDM - Collective Actions Prescribed in Challenging Times

Photo: Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo

Women in Mbalmayo, Cameroon, clad in dresses with the image of Cameroonian President Paul Biya (file photo),

ACPDM Seminar ahead of the 35th anniversary of President Paul Biya's leadership of the State in Bamenda has stressed the role of militants in challenging times like this and the code of conduct ahead of the 2018 multiple elections year in Cameroon.

"Strengthening the Cameroonians spirit for the consolidation of unity, integrity and peace" is the password of the anniversary and it was against this backdrop that on November 3, 2017, Philemon Yang hailed militants for rising to the occasion in the face of threats and intimidation suffered during the Anglophone crisis.

He urged them to continue to build in situations beyond their control, speak carefully, watch reactions, promote democracy, embrace decentralization, sharpen creativity and cultivate collective success in difficult times. The seminar mobilized grassroots to celebrate the heights of President Biya's leadership, summed up in efforts that ensure living together in peace and unity.

Preparations towards the 2018 electoral year featured prominently at the event with prescriptions for a continues presence of militants on the field.

It emerged from seminar resource persons such as Dr. Fuh Calistus Gentry, Dr Nwana Bernard, Fru Jonathan and Prof. Uphie Chinje Melo that the times are delicate and militants need to be active, bold, enthusiastic, pushy and confident in the support or pursuit of the CPDM cause.

Militants were inspired to stand by truth, denounce falsehood, encourage schools resumption in the best interest of children, preach against ghost towns killing economic activities, embrace the decentralization process that will reach its ultimate end with the putting in place of Regional Councils and feature actions that promote dialogue and reconciliation.

The anniversary message of the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete was shared with reminders that the New Deal was born with the ascension of Paul Biya to the helm of State on November 6, 1982 and since then, the era has been championed and projected.