Gambia: Sukuta Are Super Nawettan Champs

Sukuta on Saturday dumped Barra Essau Mayamba (BEM) on penalties to snatch the 2017 Super Nawettan trophy.

The match was graced by over 21,000 supporters from both teams. Sukuta were in their usual all whites whilst BEM wore all blue.

Sukuta came from behind to secure a one-all draw through an own goal after BEM's Baboucar Senghore inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

During the first half, BEM racked up a goal in the 41st minute after a counter-attack, beating pass Sukuta's defence line before rounding up the goalkeeper for the opening goal.

Sukuta were frustrated in the match forcing them to stay in their own half for the entire first half.

Upon resumption of second- half, BEM were on the receiving end of onslaughts from their opponents who managed to secure an equaliser in the 11th minute following a counter-attack involving Alagie Bojang.

Bojang -voted outstanding player of the tournament - directed a header towards BEM's post but defender Baboucar Senghore mistakenly lobbed the ball that beat his goalkeeper to the net while attempting to clear to safety.

BEM managed just one out of the four penalties they'd taken while Sukuta nabbed in three out of four.

'We went into to the dressing room and rectified our errors and scored in the goal we all were waiting for,' said Lamin Camara, Sukuta head coach.

'I promised the whole Sukuta that we will win the trophy for the second time and we've made it.

I am glad that I won it as a captain and also as a coach,' Camara said.

His opposing number in the dugout Dodou Bojang, voiced satisfaction over his players' performance, citing the free flowing football they've displayed.

'We played and created many chances but luck was not on our side' he said.