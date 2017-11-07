Cameroon: Biya-Fru NDI Meeting - Hallmark of Politics of Openness

Photo: Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo

Women in Mbalmayo, Cameroon, clad in dresses with the image of Cameroonian President Paul Biya (file photo),

opinion

President Paul Biya and the leading opposition leader John Fru Ndi had their first meeting in Bamenda.

President Paul Biya manifested the hallmark of the politics of openness on Friday, December 10, 2010 when he had discussions with the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), John Fru Ndi, leader of the leading opposition party in Cameroon.

The discussions took place at the Bamenda Up-station Presidential residence after celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Cameroon Armed Forces. The historic meeting was a strong indication of the thaw in Cameroon's political atmosphere and represented a powerful sign of democracy of appeasement practiced by the New Deal government incarnated by President Paul Biya.

After the over 45-minutes talks, Fru Ndi reportedly told the press that the meeting was long awaited as it took place after more than 20 years. He is quoted as saying that, "But the good news is that we finally met and we started dialoguing and by the time we rounded off we agreed that we will continue with the dialogue because we realised that information was not flowing between the two of us.

May be there was a blockage somewhere." Fru Ndi said the atmosphere of their talks was serene, cordial and relaxed. Paul Biya is a Head of State who believes in dialogue for the prosperity of Cameroon. That is why Fru cited him as having said during their talks that they had started talking and would continue. He further quoted President Paul Biya as stating that, "People will go but Cameroon will remain."