6 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Bakassi Peninsula - New Deal Territorial Gain

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Emmanuel Kendemeh

President Paul Biya won the Bakassi Peninsula from Nigeria back to Cameroon.

The greatest territorial achievement the New Deal Government has had for Cameroon is the oil and natural gas rich Bakassi Peninsula. History says Cameroon and Nigeria clashed over the disputed Bakassi Peninsula in 1981, 1994 and 1996. President Paul Biya referred the dispute to the International Court of Justice at the Hague in 1994.

The case dragged on for eight years and on October 10, 2002, the International Court of Justice ruled in the case over Bakassi in favour of Cameroon. The ICJ ruling also concerned the entire land and maritime boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria. Cameroon's ownership of Bakassi moved from the ICJ verdict to concrete action on June 12, 2006.

This was when President Paul Biya and his then Nigerian counterpart President Olusegun Obasanjo under the auspices of the then, Secretary General of the United Nations Organisation, Kofi Annan signed the Greentree Agreement in the United States of America. The Greentree Agreement set the timeframe for the withdrawal of Nigerian forces from Bakassi and the transfer of authority of the Peninsula to Cameroon.

The special transitional process in Bakassi ended on August 13, 2013. Since then, Cameroon has full control of the Bakassi Peninsula. Immediately after the signing of the Greentree Agreement, Cameroon embarked on an ambitious development programme of the Bakassi Peninsula to mark its presence and consolidate its ownership of the zone.

Cameroon

President Paul Biya Clocks 35 Years in Office

Monday marked 35 years since Cameroon's President Paul Biya took office. His supporters are marking the anniversary with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.