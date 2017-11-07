East Africa: Kagame, Museveni Say EAC Is Ready for Business With World

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have said Africa, especially the East Africa Community (EAC), has the potential and is ready for business with the world.

Speaking during the fourth Global Business Forum on Africa Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Dubai's Madinat Jumeirah, the duo reiterated that Africa was on the right path towards integration and had created an enabling environment for emerging industries and technologies.

The two-day event held under the theme "Next Generation Africa" aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and trade and investment ties between the Middle East and the African continent. The event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.

"It is history that has divided the continent and prevented it from being prosperous as it should. But all this is possible as countries are already working together for continental integration," President Kagame said adding that it was realistic to have one continental bloc bringing Africa together although more was still needed to be done. "The momentum is there so it is up to the governments and the private sector to work together for the purpose."

President Kagame gave a timeline for continental integration of five to 10 years, saying by then Africa would have made significant progress.

"Look at how Ecowas has made progress in the movement of people. EAC too has made progress in the customs, union and infrastructure. For instance, we have one area network across East African countries," he noted adding that the EAC was the most integrated region in Africa.

President Museveni wooed the United Arab Emirates leaders, saying the East African Community was already integrated and the region had a strong market.

"When I talk about Uganda, I'm not talking about the Ugandan market only, but the whole of the EAC market, which has the potential," he stated.

The two African leaders reiterated that regional economic integration was a way forward for Africa and the Africa Union was right at the centre of it.

For his part, the President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hamad Buamim pointed out that Dubai had identified the growth potential that existed in Africa and the forum provided a unique opportunity to bring all key public and private sector stakeholders to network and exchange valuable insights.

"Africa has the enormous potential and we are committed to supporting its growth," he said.

Majid Saif Al Ghurair chairman of Dubai Chamber during his welcome address emphasised Africa's youth and its middle class as incredibly entrepreneurial.

"The African youth have set their sight on developing an innovative solution to some of their continent's pressing challenges."

The Dubai Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched the Global Business Forum in 2012.

Dubai won a bid to host the 2020 World Expo in November 2013 and had embarked on a journey towards creating a global collaborative platform that left a lasting legacy for the UAE and participating countries.

The Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity and world culture. Expo 2020 Dubai's theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" is the belief that innovation and progress is a result of people and ideas coming together in new and unique ways and will run from October 2020 to April 2021.