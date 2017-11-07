Kenya: Presidents Kenyatta Gifts Voter Without Arms

A voter without arms, whose photograph during the October 26 repeat presidential election went viral, has received an early Christmas from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A picture of Mr John Gichuhi Macharia, 21, voting using his feet, caught the attention of the President who committed Sh3 million to help him start a business.

Mr Macharia was born without both upper limbs.

YOUTH

A delegation sent by President Kenyatta to Mr Macharia's home, led by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and Murang'a County Commissioner John Elungata, made the visit last week to deliver the good news.

"John has shown remarkable resilience in serving his nation, a great example to our youth to serve their country.

"Youth agenda is key in President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership, he has committed to economic empowerment of the youth by expanding youth in national development and guarantee 30 per cent of all appointments, projects and budgets," CS Macharia said.

WELFARE

The 21-year-old, who at birth was diagnosed with multiple physical disabilities and asthma, has promised to prudently use the funds donated by President Kenyatta to improve his life.

Although he was born in Murang'a County, he was brought up in Thika by his father.

"This is a dream come true. I did not believe that a young man like me with no arms could be noticed by the most powerful person in Kenya.

"I sincerely thank him for this gesture and promise to utilise the funds prudently," an excited Mr Macharia told the Nation.

EDUCATION

He narrated that his studies were always interfered with due to physical challenges and being asthmatic.

"I was forced to drop out of school to go for further treatment outside the country through a well-wisher," Mr Macharia added.

Through the Kenyan Heart Foundation, he was able to fly to Atlanta Georgia for a surgery, unfortunately it was not successful.

BUSINESS

However, despite being in and out of school due to various illnesses, he managed to sit for his KCPE exams in 2012 and got 375 marks out of 500.

His father being a casual worker, could not afford to enrol him in a secondary school.

Mr Macharia lives in a single-room rental house with Mr Stephen Wambua, who is his friend and caregiver, although he also has a physical disability.

"I often give motivational talks to the youth through churches to try and sustain myself," he said.

With the money, Mr Macharia intends to establish a beauty parlour and a cyber café.