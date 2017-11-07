Malawi: Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Chigumula

Blantyre — Three people are reported dead and some seriously injured in a road accident that happened on Sunday near HMS Food Company along the Limbe-Bvumbwe Road in Chigumula Township.

The accident which involved a Nissan Caravan minibus registration number MHG 3708 was being driven by Doreen Sosomela, with 16 passengers on board.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Wisdon Nhlane said the accident was fatal as three passengers died on the spot.

"The accident happened when the rear left tyre burst and the driver lost control hence the vehicle swerved offside verge where it overturned," said Nhlane.

Nhlane confirmed that the injured passengers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where three people were pronounced dead upon arrival while the other passengers were treated as out-patients except the driver who is still admitted to the mentioned hospital.

He further added that Police are finalising investigations to establish what really happened.

The police are also appealing to members of the community whose relatives are missing to go to Limbe Police Station or QECH mortuary for identification.

Doreen Sosomela hails from Ndandala Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikweu in Machinga District.