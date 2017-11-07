Zimbabwe: Zim Doctor Takes Zambia Music Scene By Storm

Apart from making it on the academic front at high school, Enos Zivai Mufushwa was also a gifted musician.

Mufushwa, now a medical doctor in Zambia, is showing his musical side with a single titled Single Holiday.

The youthful Zimbabwean doctor has taken up music and has adopted the stage name RazBeats. His offering Single Holiday has taken the music scene across the Zambezi by storm.

A product of St Johns Chikwaka High School, RazBeats roped in Zambian hip-hop stars Jae Cash and Khlarsic in the new single and their combination is out of this world.

"I started as a school choir drummer and later joined a musical hip-hop group in 1998 at St Johns Chikwaka. I used to do music with schoolmates who later pursued music while I went to medical school," RazBeats told The Standard Style.

At school, RazBeats teamed up with Tawanda Mugodhi, Yung Doh (Major Players) and Bootkin Clan's Shoeman to form a hip-hop outfit.

"Music is in my blood and it's something that I cannot leave. I have time for both my job and music," he said.

The new single was produced by Ricore of Turn Up Music Africa and is one of the songs on his forthcoming album.

"My family and friends inspire me and I believe in five years' time, I will be a force to reckon with in the African hip-hop movement," he said.

He has shot a video of the song in Lusaka and it has received rave reviews on social media platforms.