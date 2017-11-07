Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe cartoon.

The Zanu PF Youth League has endorsed the First Lady Grace Mugabe as their preferred candidate for the position of woman vice president for both the party and government, saying he was both "reputable and untouchable".

According to the youth wing, they have decided to endorse Grace because of her leadership qualities and loyalty to her husband President Robert Mugabe.

The youths, on Monday morning, also said Mnangagwa, who was appointed to that position in 2014 after the sacking of Joice Mujuru, must be "urgently" removed from that post as he was also aware that it's a position that has been "traditionally reserved" for women.

Mnangagwa was to be fired that afternoon.

Addressing a press conference which lasted 1.31 seconds in Harare at Zanu PF headquarters, the youth wing's secretary Kudzi Chipanga said they took the decision after they found that if Grace was appointed to the position of the vice president she would not work against the sitting President (Mugabe).

"The integrity and the reputation of the First Lady is untouchable," said Chipanga.

"For any avoidance of doubt, the party's Youth League is fully behind the secretary for Women's Affairs Grace Mugabe and is calling for the urgent removal of ED Mnangagwa from the position of vice president both in the party and government."

"That position is a straight forward jacket and must be handed over back to the Women's League."

Chipanga added, "The Women's League will guide us on the way forward on their preferred candidate, however, keeping in mind that the woman vice president shall be for the whole nation it has ignited us to take an interest and position in the selection of the woman vice president candidate."

"It has to be one who is acceptable and with unquestionable loyalty to the party and its principal RG Mugabe.

"And more importantly, one without ambition to work against the President and the only person with such qualities is the leader of the women's league none other than the First Lady Grace Mugabe."