Photo: New Zimbabwe

The battle to succeed the 93-year-old President Mugabe intensifies.

Mutare — As the purging of perceived close allies of the sacked Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues, top Zanu PF officials from Manicaland may find themselves in the dust bin of politics after a Provincial Coordination Committee (PCC) Monday recommended their expulsion from both the party and government.

Chaired by provincial chairperson and Energy minister Samuel Undenge, the PCC recommended the expulsion of Water minister Oppah Muchinguri.

Muchinguri, who was the national Women's League boss before relinquishing her post two years back to pave way for President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace, is accused of being the provincial 'God mother' of the Team Lacoste faction.

Also on the firing line is former finance minister and now Cyber security minister Patrick Chinamasa.

Deputy Minister of Postal and Telecommunication, Win Mlambo, was also not spared either. Mlambo, who hails from Chipinge, was in bitter fighting wrangles with the local leadership who accused him of being "in the wrong basket".

Former Information minister Chris Mushohwe, who was recently demoted to a lesser relevant ministry of merely administering scholarships in the Office of the President, is also in hot soup for failing to reign in the State media when it attacked G40 members reportedly led by Mugabe's wife during his tenure.

Others who were recommended for expulsion are deputy minister of Local government Chris Chingosho who recently crossed swords with National Youths boss Kudzi Chipanga whom he accused of interfering with activities in his Headlands constituency.

Chipanga is a key G40 member who has been spearheading interface rallies for the First Family.

The Chimanimani West legislator Nokuthula Matsikenyeri who trounced Letina Undenge in the party's primaries in 2016 is also under fire for attending Lacoste meetings together with Muchinguri.

Though Letina had the full backing of Grace Mugabe to run for the seat, Matsikinyeri proved to be popular with the locals as she managed to get more votes during the polls. Since then, there has been bad blood between Letina and Matsikenyeri.

Manicaland party secretary for Information Oliver Mandipaka, former provincial chairperson Mike Madiro, Ellen Gwaradzimba, former Information deputy minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Alice Chitima and Joshua Sacco are some of the prominent names on the expulsion list.

Undenge said these members were accused of fanning factionalism and attending Lacoste meetings.

"These members are alleged to have been fanning factionalism and attending Lacoste meetings and therefore the provincial executive has recommended for their expulsion from the party with immediate effect," said Undenge.