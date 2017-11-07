6 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga to Dump His Safaricom Line and Take Up Airtel

By Evelyne Musambi

You have two hours to send Nasa leader Raila Odinga M-Pesa.

The opposition has announced that its leader is set to migrate to Airtel mobile network at 4pm on Monday.

According to Nasa CEO Norman Magaya, Mr Odinga will migrate to Airtel store at their Koinange Street service center.

The Rt Hon Raila Odinga will be migrating from Safaricom to Airtel today at 4:00pm at the Airtel Store on Koinange Street, Nairobi.

- Norman Magaya (@amugira) November 6, 2017

On Friday, the opposition officially launched boycott of products from companies it claimed are supporting Jubilee.

Nasa MPs on Friday listed Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside as some of the firms whose products and services their supporters should boycott.

The opposition alliance gave its supporters five days to find alternative products, saying the move is just the beginning of economic liberation in Kenya.

