South Africa: Zinde Declared Fit to Stand Trial for a Second Time

Mark Zinde, who stands accused of murdering his mother, former SABC board member Hope Zinde, has been found fit to stand trial for a second time after spending three months at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital.

Zinde's lawyer Francois Joubert, told News24 that the defence team didn't agree with the findings of the second evaluation.

"We are not happy with the Weskoppies report saying he is fine," said Joubert.

He said the same psychiatrist at Weskoppies had written both reports and so it was very unlikely that they would admit that the first report was wrong.

Joubert said while a trial date had been set for May 14, 2018, Zinde would be kept in the hospital wing of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre where another psychiatrist would evaluate him. The results of that evaluation would be presented before the court ahead of the trial date.

Zinde was arrested in June 2016 after his 50-year-old mother's body was found in the boot of her Range Rover at her home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort.

At the time, it was reported that a friend had struggled to get hold of her for a few days and that her son had refused to open the door to their home. He only opened it when police arrived.

Bail rescinded

In June, Zinde had an outburst in court.

Zinde, who appeared to be completely disconnected from court proceedings, shouted: "F**ing funny you f**kheads, where's that b**h," and then lifted his middle finger toward the bench as he was being escorted down to the holding cells in the North Gauteng High Court.

Both evaluations found that Zinde could follow court proceedings, had criminal capacity and could distinguish between right and wrong.

The first evaluation was on the murder charges and the second for attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly attacked his father, Lebohang Mohale Manoto, in November 2016 while out on bail for allegedly killing his mother.

Zinde's bail has since been rescinded.

The defence appointed Dr John Weinkove, a psychiatrist, who after making assessments of Zinde's mental state found that Zinde suffered from schizophrenia with predominantly negative features.

According to Weinkove's statement, Zinde stopped functioning socially about four years ago. This suggested the onset of his mental illness.

Zinde will answer to charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of illegal substances.

