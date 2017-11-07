6 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Maphatsoe Accepts Defeat As His Branch Wants Ramaphosa for President

The ANC's Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe has accepted defeat in his branch after it defiantly nominated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as its presidential candidate.

The Commander Kofifi branch in Protea Glen, Soweto, met this weekend and voted via secret ballot to endorse Ramaphosa for the top post ahead of the December elective conference.

"We were defeated. I accept the outcomes of the branch. It was transparent, democratic and I respect the view of the branch," Maphatsoe told News24.

"The conference will come and go so I will remain a member of the branch," Maphatsoe said.

He said it was a sign he had not done "enough work", adding that "the conference will come and go so I will remain a member of the branch".

Maphatsoe is a supporter of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, appearing alongside her at her many campaign events.

He joins a long list of ANC bigwigs who could not convince their branches to vote for their preferred candidates.

They include MKMVA treasurer Des van Rooyen and ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, who are both backing Dlamini-Zuma to replace President Jacob Zuma when he is expected to step down in December.

These leaders are opposing the Gauteng provincial executive committee's stance, that has asked branches to nominate Ramaphosa.

In Ekurhuleni, regional chair Mzwandile Masina is said to be facing a similar challenge. The branches have accused him of trying to frustrate the nomination process.

Masina has however denied the claims.

