Golf GTI used by the Hawks division of the South African Police Service (file photo).

The Hawks have nabbed four alleged drug dealers and nearly a million rand worth of drugs after conducting two separate busts in KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said authorities confiscated R500 000 worth of drugs tablets in Unit 2, Phoenix, north of Durban on Friday.

Mhlongo said Leonard Munsami, 31, and Feroz Khan, 44, were arrested for dealing drugs.

While searching the premises, one kilogram of cocaine, 50 pieces of crack cocaine, 1 000 mandrax tablets and 550 ecstasy tablets to the street value of approximately R500 000 were found.

The men appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday. Munsami was granted R30 000 bail while Khan had to cough up R40 000. The case was adjourned to January 31, 2018.

In a separate incident on Thursday, Simone Turkington, 38 and Zander Steyn, 27 were arrested for cultivating and dealing in dagga at the Camperdown area near Pietermaritzburg.

"Members seized dagga plants, a large quantity of dagga oil, magic mushrooms and equipment used to process dagga. The street value of the seized items is approximately R 450 000," Mhlongo said.

The duo briefly appeared in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Turkington was released on bail and Steyn was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to January 18, 2018.

Source: News24